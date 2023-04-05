Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,077 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 7.2 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

NYSE:MPC opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average is $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

