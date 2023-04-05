Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 319 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $287.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.04 and a 200 day moving average of $244.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $290.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

