Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 443 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

