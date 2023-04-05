Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

