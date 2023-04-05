Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,629,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Stock Down 2.1 %

RJF opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

