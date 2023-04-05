Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%.

Reading International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RDI opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. Reading International has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reading International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Featured Stories

