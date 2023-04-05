Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Resources Connection Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ RGP opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $558.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $200.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 38.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 237.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Further Reading

