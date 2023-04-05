Robert W. Baird Downgrades ON (NYSE:ONON) to Neutral

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONON. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.02.

ON Stock Performance

ONON opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 180.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. ON has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

Institutional Trading of ON

ON Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of ON by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,096,000 after buying an additional 1,157,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

