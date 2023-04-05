Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $54.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

VTR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE VTR opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. Ventas has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.