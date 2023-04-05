RPM International Inc. (RPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on April 28th

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

RPM International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

NYSE RPM opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RPM International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RPM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

