Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $218.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a PE ratio of 939.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,259 shares of company stock worth $9,127,906. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

