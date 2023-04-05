Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 791,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,947,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

