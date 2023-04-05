Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 360,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

