Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.2 %

SEE opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.