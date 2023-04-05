ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $476.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.53, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $571.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

