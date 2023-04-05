ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $476.05 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $571.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

