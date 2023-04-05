ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $476.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.94. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $571.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

