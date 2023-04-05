Sfmg LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $243.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $282.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

