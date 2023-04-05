Sfmg LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sfmg LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.24.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

