Sfmg LLC Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

