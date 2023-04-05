Sfmg LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,332,000 after acquiring an additional 189,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

NASDAQ META opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. The company has a market capitalization of $556.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

