Sfmg LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 73,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

