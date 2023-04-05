Sfmg LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $668.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $647.55 and a 200 day moving average of $574.51. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

