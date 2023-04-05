Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 155.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,029 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.29) to GBX 2,987 ($37.10) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

