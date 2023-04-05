Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244,119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

