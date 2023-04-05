Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

SIEGY stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.08). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $18.45 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

