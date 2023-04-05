SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.23 million. SMART Global also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.30-0.50 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $813.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SMART Global by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SMART Global by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

