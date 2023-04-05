SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.63 million. SMART Global also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.50 EPS.

Shares of SGH opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.44. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after purchasing an additional 222,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

