SNS Financial Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $459.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.72 and a 200-day moving average of $392.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

