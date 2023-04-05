Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Sells £10,771.20 in Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 960 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($13.93), for a total value of £10,771.20 ($13,377.05).

Shares of SOLI stock opened at GBX 1,141.70 ($14.18) on Wednesday. Solid State plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 968.44 ($12.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,475 ($18.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £129.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,559.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,263.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,240.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Solid State’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

