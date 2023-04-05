Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 350,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,909,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $276.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.