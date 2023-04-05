Starbucks Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Starbucks by 398.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

