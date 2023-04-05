State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

State Street Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

