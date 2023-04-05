Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TDY opened at $438.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

