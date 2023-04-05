Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in PTC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total transaction of $2,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,115,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,482,054.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,479 shares of company stock worth $35,790,693. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

