Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,851 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $162.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.04. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $192.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

