Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 257.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $105,527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after purchasing an additional 427,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LHX opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.97. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.