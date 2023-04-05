Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

