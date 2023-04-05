Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $178.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

