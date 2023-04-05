Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.