Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.97 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

IVW stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $77.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

