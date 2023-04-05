Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.09 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

