Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $346.41 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $416.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.80.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

