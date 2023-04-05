Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.99 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 177.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $6,901,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $195.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

