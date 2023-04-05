Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.82 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,104 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE KKR opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

