Stephens Inc. AR Invests $5.28 Million in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $705,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.