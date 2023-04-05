Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,374 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,325,000 after buying an additional 210,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,359,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 93,348 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.