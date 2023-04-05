Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,587 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $357.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.