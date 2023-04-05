Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

