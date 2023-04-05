Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

